Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)
HAWY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
29.90INR
3:29pm IST
29.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.50%)
Rs0.15 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs29.75
Rs29.75
Open
Rs29.85
Rs29.85
Day's High
Rs30.15
Rs30.15
Day's Low
Rs29.60
Rs29.60
Volume
36,996
36,996
Avg. Vol
226,495
226,495
52-wk High
Rs49.50
Rs49.50
52-wk Low
Rs25.10
Rs25.10
About
Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-system operator providing cable television network services, Internet services and allied services. Its product portfolio includes cable television (standard definition and high definition (HD)) services, and broadband services. It offers cable... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs25,080.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|830.49
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09