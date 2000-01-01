Edition:
Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd (HAWY.NS)

HAWY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

29.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs29.75
Open
Rs29.85
Day's High
Rs30.15
Day's Low
Rs29.60
Volume
36,996
Avg. Vol
226,495
52-wk High
Rs49.50
52-wk Low
Rs25.10

About

Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-system operator providing cable television network services, Internet services and allied services. Its product portfolio includes cable television (standard definition and high definition (HD)) services, and broadband services. It offers cable... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,080.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 830.49
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

