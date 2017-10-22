Hudson's Bay reassures German workers after Kaufhof CEO quits DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 22 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) sought to ease concern that the abrupt resignation of its chief executive could herald cuts at its struggling German department store chain Kaufhof.

UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay CEO Storch abruptly steps down Oct 20 The chief executive of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co, Gerald Storch, abruptly resigned on Friday, at a time when the department store company is in the middle of a strategic review and struggling to turn around sales.

UPDATE 2-HBC falls after shelved Nordstrom privatization plan drags down retailers TORONTO/BENGALURU, Oct 16 Shares in Hudson's Bay Co, which is reviewing strategic options including privatization, fell as much as 5.5 percent on Monday, after rival Nordstrom Inc's failed attempt to go private spooked sentiment for other U.S. retailers, analysts said.

Austrian real estate firm Signa ups capital by 1 bln euros DUESSELDORF, Oct 9 Austrian real estate company Signa Prime, which sources say has been considering a bid for German department store chain Kaufhof owned by Hudson's Bay Co , said on Monday it has raised an extra 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in shareholder capital.

Hudson's Bay signals no interest in selling Galeria Kaufhof DUESSELDORF/NEW YORK Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay signaled on Friday it had no intention of selling German department store chain Kaufhof, after people familiar with the matter said Austrian real estate company Signa Holding was considering a bid.

