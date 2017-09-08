Edition:
India

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO)

HBM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,033,533
52-wk High
$11.95
52-wk Low
$5.08

About

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.... (more)

Beta: 3.79
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,330.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.27
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.20

Latest News about HBM.TO

BRIEF-Hudbay announces C$242 million bought deal financing

* Says underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis 24 million common shares of co at a price of C$10.10 per share

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay announces c$242 million bought deal financing

* Hudbay minerals Inc - Bought deal financing​ of 24 million common shares of company at a price of c$10.10 per share

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay Minerals acquires shares of Mason Resources

* Announced August 23, 2017 acquisition of 10.8 million common shares of mason resources at a price of c$0.26 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay acquires shares of Mason Resources for total consideration of C$2.8 mln​

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - ‍deal for C$0.26 per share for total consideration of C$2,796,344​

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project

* Amarc and Hudbay Partner to advance the Joy Copper-Gold Porphyry project

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay sees Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Hudbay Minerals Inc qtrly ‍consolidated copper production of 40,842 tonnes, an 18 pct increase from q1 2017​

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

* Amarc and Hudbay partner to advance the Ike copper porphyry district

06 Jul 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip reflecting world stocks

June 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as global markets faced a slow start to the week.

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay receives the final record of decision for Rosemont

* Hudbay Minerals Inc - U.S. Forest service has issued final record of decision for Hudbay's Rosemont project

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Hudbay receives final record of decision for Rosemont

* Hudbay Minerals-will now commence administrative process working with USFS to complete mine plan of operations over next several months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates