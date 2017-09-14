Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)
HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,795.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-105.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
Open
12,900.00
Day's High
12,900.00
Day's Low
12,613.00
Volume
49,680
Avg. Vol
53,722
52-wk High
14,920.00
52-wk Low
11,691.00
About
Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company. The Company's business operations include making of investments. The Company's segments include Media and broadcasting, Non-casino gaming, Casino gaming and hotels, Information technology, Transport, Vehicle component manufacture,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R11,509.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.81
|Dividend:
|170.00
|Yield (%):
|1.73
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
* RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up 33 pct-43 pct
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.