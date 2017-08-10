BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees * Says gets contract worth INR 8.10 billion by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Company gets 7.64 bln-rupee contract by IGCAR * Hindustan Construction Company -awarded 7.64 billion rupees contract by IGCAR

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Construction Company June-qtr profit rises 33.5 pct * June quarter profit 145.2 million rupees versus 108.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank * Alloted 4.8 million shares of co to Vijaya Bank, who has completed process of conversion of debt into equity

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO * Gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole time director

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co says HCC-URCC JV gets 7.98 bln rupees Bangalore metro contract * Says HCC-URCC JV awarded INR 7.98 billion Bangalore metro contract

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO * Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director