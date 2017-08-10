Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
33.60INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs33.10
Open
Rs33.10
Day's High
Rs34.15
Day's Low
Rs32.75
Volume
5,264,715
Avg. Vol
5,232,685
52-wk High
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00
About
Hindustan Construction Company Limited is engaged in engineering and construction activities. The Company's segments include Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real estate, Comprehensive Urban Development and Management, and Others. The Company provides engineering and construction services for projects across... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,814.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,015.46
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees
* Says gets contract worth INR 8.10 billion by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Company gets 7.64 bln-rupee contract by IGCAR
* Hindustan Construction Company -awarded 7.64 billion rupees contract by IGCAR
BRIEF-India's Hindustan Construction Company June-qtr profit rises 33.5 pct
* June quarter profit 145.2 million rupees versus 108.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank
* Alloted 4.8 million shares of co to Vijaya Bank, who has completed process of conversion of debt into equity
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole time director
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co says HCC-URCC JV gets 7.98 bln rupees Bangalore metro contract
* Says HCC-URCC JV awarded INR 7.98 billion Bangalore metro contract
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co JV wins order worth 6.73 bln rupees in Rajasthan
* Says project is to be completed in 48 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: