Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)
HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
49.90EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.07 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
£49.97
Open
£50.00
Day's High
£51.50
Day's Low
£49.90
Volume
5,910
Avg. Vol
71,574
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81
About
Housing and Development Bank SAE is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that principally operates in the housing and development sector. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Large, Small and Medium sized organizations segment includes current and deposit accounts, loans, credit facilities and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£7,085.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.50
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|3.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q2 consol profit rises
* Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 259.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 222.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Housing And Development Bank H1 standalone profit rises
* H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 599.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 394.7 MILLION YEAR AGO