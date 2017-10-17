Edition:
India

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS)

HDBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,863.30INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.90 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs1,848.40
Open
Rs1,859.90
Day's High
Rs1,869.70
Day's Low
Rs1,836.05
Volume
1,040,723
Avg. Vol
1,403,598
52-wk High
Rs1,875.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,158.00

Chart for

About

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs4,671,776.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,595.29
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

