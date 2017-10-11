Edition:
India

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.BO)

HDFC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,720.90INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.55 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,747.45
Open
Rs1,747.10
Day's High
Rs1,748.45
Day's Low
Rs1,712.75
Volume
197,761
Avg. Vol
222,364
52-wk High
Rs1,802.25
52-wk Low
Rs1,185.00

Chart for

About

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India. The Company's segments include loans, life insurance, general insurance, asset management... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,775,476.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,595.10
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.03

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about HDFC.BO

BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 25 bln rupees‍​

Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says to sell 9.57 pct stake in HDFC Life IPO

July 28 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says June-qtr PAT 15.56 bln rupees

July 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees

June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue rupee denominated bonds overseas

June 22 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Housing Development Finance Corporation March-qtr profit falls about 22 pct

May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

04 May 2017
» More HDFC.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates