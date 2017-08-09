Edition:
India

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)

HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs54.30
Open
Rs54.55
Day's High
Rs55.10
Day's Low
Rs53.55
Volume
9,083,271
Avg. Vol
16,269,335
52-wk High
Rs101.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.00

Chart for

About

Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) is a real estate development company engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The Company has operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It operates is various aspects of real estate business, ranging from residential, commercial and retail projects,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.82
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs24,608.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 434.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about HDIL.NS

BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure in discussion with Central Bank of India for loan repayment

* Housing Development & Infrastructure - clarifies on news item regarding failing to repay 1.44 billion rupees loan to Central Bank of India"

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's HDIL says co got possession notice from Central Bank of India due to technical reasons

June 8 Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:

08 Jun 2017
» More HDIL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates