Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)
HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
54.25INR
23 Oct 2017
54.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs54.30
Rs54.30
Open
Rs54.55
Rs54.55
Day's High
Rs55.10
Rs55.10
Day's Low
Rs53.55
Rs53.55
Volume
9,083,271
9,083,271
Avg. Vol
16,269,335
16,269,335
52-wk High
Rs101.80
Rs101.80
52-wk Low
Rs47.00
Rs47.00
About
Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) is a real estate development company engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The Company has operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It operates is various aspects of real estate business, ranging from residential, commercial and retail projects,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs24,608.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|434.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure in discussion with Central Bank of India for loan repayment
* Housing Development & Infrastructure - clarifies on news item regarding failing to repay 1.44 billion rupees loan to Central Bank of India"
BRIEF-India's HDIL says co got possession notice from Central Bank of India due to technical reasons
June 8 Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd: