HEG Ltd (HEGL.NS)
HEGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,263.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs11.10 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs1,252.10
Open
Rs1,255.55
Day's High
Rs1,279.90
Day's Low
Rs1,165.00
Volume
876,159
Avg. Vol
637,141
52-wk High
Rs1,395.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.45
HEG Limited is engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel. The Company's segments include Graphite, Power and Unallocable items/others. The Company operates single site plant of Graphite Electrodes with a production capacity of approximately 80,000 metric tons (MT) per annum. The... (more)
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs45,321.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.96
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-India's HEG June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter net loss 84.3 million rupees versus loss 289.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-HEG to consider issuance of NCDs
* Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's HEG March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 38.6 million rupees versus loss of 271.1 million rupees year ago