Edition:
India

HEG Ltd (HEGL.NS)

HEGL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,263.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.10 (+0.89%)
Prev Close
Rs1,252.10
Open
Rs1,255.55
Day's High
Rs1,279.90
Day's Low
Rs1,165.00
Volume
876,159
Avg. Vol
637,141
52-wk High
Rs1,395.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.45

Chart for

About

HEG Limited is engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel. The Company's segments include Graphite, Power and Unallocable items/others. The Company operates single site plant of Graphite Electrodes with a production capacity of approximately 80,000 metric tons (MT) per annum. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs45,321.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 39.96
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about HEGL.NS

BRIEF-India's HEG June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter net loss 84.3 million rupees versus loss 289.7 million rupees year ago

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-HEG to consider issuance of NCDs

* Says to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's HEG March-qtr net loss narrows

* March quarter net loss 38.6 million rupees versus loss of 271.1 million rupees year ago

30 May 2017
» More HEGL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates