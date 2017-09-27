Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)
85.58EUR
2:37pm IST
€0.67 (+0.79%)
€84.91
€84.97
€85.73
€84.72
86,734
596,707
€94.59
€76.94
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€16,974.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|198.42
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|1.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 20
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros
MILAN Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.
