German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 20 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros MILAN Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 mln euros MILAN, Sept 19 Italy's third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany's HeidelbergCement , it said on Tuesday.

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29 FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 8 BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0635 GMT.