Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

283.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs281.40
Open
Rs281.40
Day's High
Rs286.00
Day's Low
Rs280.00
Volume
437,493
Avg. Vol
929,266
52-wk High
Rs287.75
52-wk Low
Rs185.20

Hexaware Technologies Limited is a provider of information technology (IT), business process outsourcing (BPO) and consulting services. The Company is engaged in computer programming, consultancy and related activities, IT consulting, software development and business process management. Its segments include Travel and... (more)

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,797.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 296.68
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 1.51

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about HEXT.NS

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health

* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Aptech gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as CEO

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as wholetime director and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQQwOt Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Aptech June-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 7.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 586.1 million rupees

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International

* Says ‍national company law tribunal approved scheme of amalgamation of Risk Technology International Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Aptech consol March-qtr PAT up 93 pct

* Aptech Ltd - Consol March quarter PAT was 18.3 million rupees last year; Consol total revenue was 400.5 million rupees

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies March-qtr profit up about 36 pct

* Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share

24 Apr 2017
