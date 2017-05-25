Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)
325.10GBp
2:27pm IST
-2.40 (-0.73%)
327.50
325.00
326.90
324.40
15,545
639,222
389.50
305.40
About
Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom. The Halfords Retail... (more)
Halfords annual profit dented by weaker pound
LONDON, May 25 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Thursday reported a 7.5 percent fall in annual profit, hurt by the post-Brexit vote fall in the value of the pound that increased the costs of imported goods.
BRIEF-Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook
* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year
UPDATE 2-Halfords boss swaps bikes for bras with M&S move
* Halfords shares down 2.8 percent, M&S down 1.1 (Adds background, reaction)
Britain's M&S appoints Halfords boss to run clothing division
LONDON, May 3 Marks & Spencer said it had appointed Jill McDonald, the boss of Britain's largest bike seller Halfords, to run its clothing and home business, freeing its chief executive Steve Rowe to focus on the overall group.