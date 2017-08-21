Drugmaker Hikma's U.S. unit raises medicine prices: Financial Times NEW YORK Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc's U.S. subsidiary has raised the price of a common diarrhea drug by more than 400 percent and is charging more for five other medicines as well, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Hikma trims sales forecasts, shares fall Aug 17 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Thursday said 2017 revenue would be at the lower end of its forecasts, citing increased pricing pressures in the generic drug industry, sending its shares to a more than three-year low.

BRIEF-Hikma says focused on cost reduction across generics business * HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SAYS COMPANY IS FOCUSED ON COST REDUCTION ACROSS ALL AREAS OF GENERICS BUSINESS - COMPANY EXEC

Drugmaker Hikma expects 2017 revenue at the lower end of guidance Aug 17 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said on Thursday it expected 2017 revenue at the lower end of its guidance, after increased competition in the generics business hit prices and volumes.

BRIEF-Drugmaker Hikma lowers full-year revenue guidance * INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE, IN LINE WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 2016

BRIEF-Hikma inks Middle East, North Africa licensing deal with Takeda * HIKMA ANNOUNCES NEW LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR PRODUCTS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

BRIEF-Hikma signs license, supply agreement for Octaplex‍​ * Hikma signs an exclusive license and supply agreement with Octapharma for Octaplex‍​

UPDATE 2-Hikma cuts revenue forecast on generic Advair delay; shares sink May 19 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Friday to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug amid pricing pressures in the United States, sending its shares down to a three-year low.