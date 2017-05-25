Helical PLC (HLCL.L)
HLCL.L on London Stock Exchange
318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
318.75
318.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
149,189
149,189
52-wk High
360.00
360.00
52-wk Low
247.75
247.75
About
Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company's segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company's Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£370.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.61
|Dividend:
|6.20
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Helical FY EPRA net asset value per share rises
* Year to march 31, EPRA net asset value per share up 3.7 pct to 473 pence