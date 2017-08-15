Edition:
High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)

HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.21
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
45,406
52-wk High
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37

About

High Liner Foods Incorporated is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the processing and marketing of frozen seafood products. The Company produces a range of products from breaded and battered items to seafood entrees, which are sold to North American food retailers and foodservice distributors. The Company operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): $467.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 33.33
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 3.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about HLF.TO

BRIEF-High Liner Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the second quarter of 2017

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-High Liner Foods ‍appoints Henry Demone CEO

* High Liner Foods Inc - ‍appointment of Henry Demone as company's CEO, effective immediately​

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46

* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017

10 May 2017
