Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS)

HLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,249.95INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.75 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs1,257.70
Open
Rs1,266.00
Day's High
Rs1,277.60
Day's Low
Rs1,238.60
Volume
791,883
Avg. Vol
1,186,220
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs781.95

Hindustan Unilever Limited is engaged in fast-moving consumer goods business comprising home and personal care, foods and refreshments. The Company's segments are Soaps and Detergents, which includes soaps, detergent bars, detergent powders, detergent liquids and scourers; Personal Products, which includes products in categories... (more)

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,613,175.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,164.48
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.41

P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever to divest 50 pct stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever

* Signed deal for divestment of its 50 percent stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hindustan Unilever CFO P. B. Balaji resigns‍​

* Says CFO P B Balaji resigns‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

Indian shares rise as drugmakers, consumer stocks gain

July 19 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, with drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up on hopes of higher U.S. sales and consumer staple Hindustan Unilever hitting a record high after its June-quarter profit beat expectations.

19 Jul 2017

BUZZ-India's Hindustan Unilever hits record high after profit beat

** Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises as much as 3.2 pct to a record high of 1,195.05 rupees

19 Jul 2017

Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent

Consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales from its personal care segment.

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 12.83 billion rupees versus profit of 11.74 billion rupees last year

18 Jul 2017

India's BSE index hits record high as consumer stocks surge

May 19 India's benchmark BSE index rose as much as 0.9 percent to a record high on Friday, scaling an all-time peak for the fourth time in five sessions, as consumer goods makers surged after the government finalised rates for its upcoming goods and services tax (GST).

19 May 2017

Hindustan Unilever profit up 6.2 percent, beats estimates

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.

17 May 2017

