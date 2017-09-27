Halma PLC (HLMA.L)
HLMA.L on London Stock Exchange
1,161.00GBp
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,161.00
Open
1,159.00
Day's High
1,168.00
Day's Low
1,159.00
Volume
70,511
Avg. Vol
735,766
52-wk High
1,187.70
52-wk Low
879.50
About
Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£4,369.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|379.64
|Dividend:
|8.38
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
Halma says sustains revenue growth in H1
Sept 27 Halma Plc in the fiscal year that began in April has sustained the revenue growth it saw in the second half of last year, the safety device maker said on Wednesday.
UK's Halma FY profit rises 17 pct, aided by acquisitions
June 13 Halma Plc's full-year profit rose 17 percent, the healthcare devices maker said on Tuesday, as acquisitions boosted sales across all its units.