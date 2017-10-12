* Got ‍advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage:

** Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd , a maker of fibre cables and other telecom equipment, extend gains; rise as much as 9.96 pct to 28.15 rupees, their highest in more than nine years