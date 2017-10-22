Edition:
Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)

HNKG_p.DE on Xetra

116.50EUR
4:16pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€116.60
Open
€116.65
Day's High
€116.75
Day's Low
€116.25
Volume
137,321
Avg. Vol
472,422
52-wk High
€129.90
52-wk Low
€105.25

About

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is engaged in the consumer and industrial business. The Company's segments include adhesives for consumers, craftsmen and building, industrial adhesives, beauty care and laundry and home care. The Company has operations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa/Middle East, North America, Latin America and... (more)

Beta: 0.82
Market Cap(Mil.): €47,408.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 437.96
Dividend: 1.62
Yield (%): 1.40

Henkel may make U.S. acquisitions: CEO in newspaper

FRANKFURT German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

22 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Henkel counts on new products to tackle weak sales growth

* Shares down 4.7 pct, hit lowest since February (Recasts, adds CEO comments, background)

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Henkel says Persil's U.S. market share exceeds 3 pct

* CEO says Persil market share in the United States now exceeds 3 percent

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Jyothy Laboratories says no development regarding deal with Henkel

* Says clarifies on news item 'Henkel will buy up to 26 pct stake at market price, says Jyothy Laboratories'

10 Aug 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Henkel sales boosted by adhesives unit

* Organic sales up 5.5 pct at adhesives, 3.0 pct at laundry (Adds details, background)

11 May 2017
