UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price increases following 2017 disasters * CEO sees flat EPS in 2017, more than 10 pct rise in 2018 (Recasts with price expectations, background)

BRIEF-Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. * CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover

Hannover Re expects no 2017 earnings growth due to hurricanes MUNICH, Oct 19 Hannover RE does not expect its earnings per share (EPS) to increase in 2017 due to payouts related to damage done by hurricanes which hit the United States in recent weeks.

Insurers and reinsurers count cost of hurricanes, quakes Losses from Hurricane Maria and other recent 2017 natural catastrophes, including Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Mexico City earthquakes and other events, have led global insurers and reinsurers to issue profit warnings.

UPDATE 1-Munich Re's Ergo considers sale of run-off life portfolios * Willis Towers Watson acting as a sellside adviser - sources (Adds detail, background)

UPDATE 3-Global reinsurers rocked by storms and quakes * Munich Re issued first profit warning since 2011 Japan quake

Talanx warns may miss 2017 profit as natural disasters hit Hannover Re BERLIN, Sept 21 German insurer Talanx warned it may miss its profit target for 2017 as its reinsurer Hannover Re is being hit by major claims from a series of hurricanes and an earthquake in Mexico.

Insurers lead European shares higher as Irma, Korea worries ease MILAN European shares closed higher on Monday as insurers benefited from a drop in the estimated cost of Hurricane Irma and investors breathed a sigh of relief that North Korea celebrated its founding day without a major missile test.