UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions -executive AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 20 Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc is doubling down on efforts to find early-stage mining projects to acquire and is open to deposits that depart from its focus on silver and gold, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Revelo Resources executes option agreement with Hochschild for Loro Gold-Silver project in Northern Chile * Revelo Resources Corp - executes option agreement with Hochschild for Loro gold-silver project in Northern Chile, together with subsidiary agreements​

UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild's H1 pretax profit falls 33.8 pct on higher costs Aug 16 Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc's pretax profit fell 33.8 percent in the first half of the year, hurt by higher costs.

