Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)
HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
89.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs89.80
Open
Rs90.00
Day's High
Rs91.35
Day's Low
Rs89.10
Volume
461,147
Avg. Vol
985,147
52-wk High
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55
About
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOEC) is an oil and gas company. The Company's activities relate to exploration and production of hydrocarbons, which are natural resources. Its segments include Hydro carbon and Oil additives. Its products include crude oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas assets consist of operated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,370.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.49
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 22
(Repeating to add more Ratings) Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------
BRIEF-India's Hindustan Oil Exploration Co June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 29.4 million rupees versus profit of 92.7 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India
* Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India