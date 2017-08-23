Edition:
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)

HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

89.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs89.80
Open
Rs90.00
Day's High
Rs91.35
Day's Low
Rs89.10
Volume
461,147
Avg. Vol
985,147
52-wk High
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (HOEC) is an oil and gas company. The Company's activities relate to exploration and production of hydrocarbons, which are natural resources. Its segments include Hydro carbon and Oil additives. Its products include crude oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas assets consist of operated... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,370.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 130.49
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

