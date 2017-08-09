Edition:
India

Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs15,836.40
Open
Rs15,948.80
Day's High
Rs15,948.80
Day's Low
Rs15,651.50
Volume
211
Avg. Vol
848
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90

Chart for

About

Honeywell Automation India Limited is engaged in the manufacture of electronic systems and components; repair and maintenance, and trading of machinery, equipments and supplies. The Company operates through the Automation & Control Systems segment. It operates through two geographical segments: Domestic and Exports. Its business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs140,480.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.84
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about HONE.NS

BRIEF-Honeywell Automation India June-qtr profit up about 45 pct

* June quarter net profit 553.7 million rupees versus profit of 381.9 million rupees last year

09 Aug 2017
» More HONE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates