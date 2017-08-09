Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)
HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs15,836.40
Open
Rs15,948.80
Day's High
Rs15,948.80
Day's Low
Rs15,651.50
Volume
211
Avg. Vol
848
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90
About
Honeywell Automation India Limited is engaged in the manufacture of electronic systems and components; repair and maintenance, and trading of machinery, equipments and supplies. The Company operates through the Automation & Control Systems segment. It operates through two geographical segments: Domestic and Exports. Its business... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs140,480.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8.84
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.06
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Honeywell Automation India June-qtr profit up about 45 pct
* June quarter net profit 553.7 million rupees versus profit of 381.9 million rupees last year