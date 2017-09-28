Edition:
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.BO)

HPCL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

460.70INR
3:14pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.01%)
Prev Close
Rs460.65
Open
Rs464.00
Day's High
Rs469.95
Day's Low
Rs457.40
Volume
106,843
Avg. Vol
435,584
52-wk High
Rs493.00
52-wk Low
Rs269.10

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: Downstream, and Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons. The Downstream segment engages in refining, marketing and transportation... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs678,786.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,523.82
Dividend: 0.73
Yield (%): 1.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about HPCL.BO

BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes

** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

28 Sep 2017

ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal

NEW DELHI India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

27 Sep 2017

India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal

NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's HPCL to soon import oil from the U.S.

* India HPCL's head of refineries says Co. will shortly import oil from the U.S.

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's HPCL aims to invest $9.52 bln in next 5 yrs

* India HPCL exec says an environment ministry panel has recommended approval for Barmer project in Rajasthan

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's HPCL gets shareholders' nod for borrowing funds worth up to 60 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for borrowings of funds of up to 60 billion rupees via issue of debentures/bonds etc Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgp4vz Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

ONGC seeks shareholders' nod to raise $4 billion

MUMBAI India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Monday it wanted to raise 250 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) through debt to fund acquisitions and capital expenditure this financial year.

04 Sep 2017

BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50

** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hindustan Petroleum seeks shareholders' nod to borrow funds worth up to 60 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of funds up to 60 billion rupees through issue of bonds/debuntures

23 Aug 2017
