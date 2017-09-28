BUZZ-India's IOC & GAIL slump; ONGC may sell stakes ** Shares of Indian Oil Corp Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd fell as much as 5.35 pct and 3.16 pct, respectively

ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal NEW DELHI India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.

BRIEF-India's HPCL to soon import oil from the U.S. * India HPCL's head of refineries says Co. will shortly import oil from the U.S.

BRIEF-India's HPCL aims to invest $9.52 bln in next 5 yrs * India HPCL exec says an environment ministry panel has recommended approval for Barmer project in Rajasthan

BRIEF-India's HPCL gets shareholders' nod for borrowing funds worth up to 60 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod for borrowings of funds of up to 60 billion rupees via issue of debentures/bonds etc Source text: http://bit.ly/2wgp4vz Further company coverage:

ONGC seeks shareholders' nod to raise $4 billion MUMBAI India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Monday it wanted to raise 250 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) through debt to fund acquisitions and capital expenditure this financial year.

BUZZ-India's ACC, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power fall on removal from Nifty 50 ** Shares in ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd fall between 1 pct and 2 pct

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S