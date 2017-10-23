Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT.SI)
HPHT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.46USD
23 Oct 2017
0.46USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+1.11%)
$0.00 (+1.11%)
Prev Close
$0.45
$0.45
Open
$0.45
$0.45
Day's High
$0.46
$0.46
Day's Low
$0.45
$0.45
Volume
14,425,800
14,425,800
Avg. Vol
15,320,047
15,320,047
52-wk High
$0.49
$0.49
52-wk Low
$0.38
$0.38
About
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is a Singapore-based container port business trust. The Company invests in, develops, operates and manages deep-water container ports in China's Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau. It owns interests in over four deep-water container ports strategically located in Kwai Tsing in Hong Kong and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,789.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,711.10
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|7.71