Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS)

HROM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,791.25INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs55.65 (+1.49%)
Prev Close
Rs3,735.60
Open
Rs3,792.95
Day's High
Rs3,814.00
Day's Low
Rs3,770.00
Volume
510,178
Avg. Vol
341,232
52-wk High
Rs4,091.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,849.50

About

Hero MotoCorp Limited is a two-wheeler manufacturer. The Company manufactures and sells motorized two wheelers up to 350 cubic centimeters (cc) engine capacity, spare parts and related services. Its products include Karizma ZMR, Karizma, Xtreme Sports, Xtreme, Hunk, Impulse, Achiever, Ignitor, Glamour Programmed FI, Glamour,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs739,667.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 199.70
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 2.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about HROM.NS

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp says Sept total sales up 6.8 pct

* Says Sept total sales of 720,739 units versus 674,961 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2fMK6uL Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

Sensex, Nifty snap three sessions of gains on Korea tensions

Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains on Monday as investors sought refuge in safe havens as tensions in the Korean peninsula escalated following North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

04 Sep 2017

Indian shares set to snap 3 sessions of gains on N.Korea tensions

Sept 4 Indian shares fell on Monday in line with Asian markets, heading for their first session of fall in four, as North Korea's latest nuclear test prompted investors to seek refuge in safe havens such as gold.

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp August total sales up 10 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 Hero Motocorp Ltd * Says August total sales of 678,797 units, up 10 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2woM0aE Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hero MotoCorp July total sales of two-wheelers up 17.1 pct

* Says July total sales of two-wheelers 623,269 units, up 17.1 percent

01 Aug 2017

Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 percent on higher sales

Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

25 Jul 2017

India's Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 pct on higher sales

July 25 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June-qtr PAT up about 13 pct

* June quarter profit after tax 9.14 billion rupees versus profit 8.83 billion rupees year ago

25 Jul 2017

MEDIA-India's Hero MotoCorp won't be paying royalty to Honda - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June total sales up 14 pct

* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.

03 Jul 2017
