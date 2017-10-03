BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp says Sept total sales up 6.8 pct * Says Sept total sales of 720,739 units versus 674,961 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2fMK6uL Further company coverage:

Sensex, Nifty snap three sessions of gains on Korea tensions Indian shares snapped three sessions of gains on Monday as investors sought refuge in safe havens as tensions in the Korean peninsula escalated following North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday.

Indian shares set to snap 3 sessions of gains on N.Korea tensions Sept 4 Indian shares fell on Monday in line with Asian markets, heading for their first session of fall in four, as North Korea's latest nuclear test prompted investors to seek refuge in safe havens such as gold.

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp August total sales up 10 pct y-o-y Sept 1 Hero Motocorp Ltd * Says August total sales of 678,797 units, up 10 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2woM0aE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Hero MotoCorp July total sales of two-wheelers up 17.1 pct * Says July total sales of two-wheelers 623,269 units, up 17.1 percent

Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 percent on higher sales Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

India's Hero MotoCorp Q1 profit rises 3.5 pct on higher sales July 25 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd posted a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, in line with expectations, helped by higher sales volumes.

BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June-qtr PAT up about 13 pct * June quarter profit after tax 9.14 billion rupees versus profit 8.83 billion rupees year ago

MEDIA-India's Hero MotoCorp won't be paying royalty to Honda - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy