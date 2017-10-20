BRIEF-H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization * H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

BRIEF-H&R announces $125 mm senior unsecured debenture financing * Announces intention to redeem outstanding 2018 convertible unsecured debentures

BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​ * H&R REIT announces second quarter 2017 results and renewal of normal course issuer bid