U.S. Midwest oil refiners boost output, cut region's dependence on Gulf Coast NEW YORK U.S. refineries from Ohio to Minnesota are capitalizing on access to cheap crude from Western Canada and North Dakota oilfields, helping their region break a historic dependence on fuel from the Gulf Coast while redrawing oil trade maps.

BRIEF-Kvaerner wins Husky tow-out and installation contract * Contract to kvaerner for tow-out and installation of west white rose cgs

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada * Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

BRIEF-Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery * Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity

UPDATE 1-Husky Energy to buy $435 mln Wisconsin refinery CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 Canadian integrated oil company Husky Energy Inc said on Monday it is buying a refinery in the United States from Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP for $435 million in cash.