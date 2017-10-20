Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSM.TO)
HSM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.03
$4.03
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
106,899
106,899
52-wk High
$5.09
$5.09
52-wk Low
$1.61
$1.61
About
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.