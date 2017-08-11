HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)
HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
429.80INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.60 (-3.72%)
Prev Close
Rs446.40
Open
Rs445.00
Day's High
Rs451.80
Day's Low
Rs424.15
Volume
523,114
Avg. Vol
90,335
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20
About
HSIL Limited is an India-based company, which offers sanitaryware, faucets and glass bottles. The Company's segments include Building products division and Packaging products division. The Building products division's products include sanitaryware, such as Water closets, Wash basins, Pedestals, Squatting pans, Urinals, Cisterns... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.86
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs28,311.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.30
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|1.02
Financials
BRIEF-India's HSIL June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 117.6 million rupees versus 211.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-HSIL gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD
* Gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2v5eYdc) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's HSIL forms strategic initiative committee of directors
* Constituted strategic initiative committee of directors to evaluate options in relation to potential restructuring/ realignment of co's businesses Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pOJXuP) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's HSIL March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 307.5 million rupees versus profit 384.2 million rupees year ago