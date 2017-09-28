Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)
HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,260.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-131.00 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
6,391.00
Open
6,330.00
Day's High
6,355.00
Day's Low
6,259.00
Volume
96,470
Avg. Vol
113,696
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00
About
Holdsport Limited is involved in the retail distribution of sports and outdoor related footwear, apparel and equipment throughout South Africa. The Company operates in four segments: Sportsmans Warehouse, which is the retailer of sports related footwear, apparel and equipment; Outdoor Warehouse, which is the retailer of outdoor... (more)
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,840.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.15
|Dividend:
|220.00
|Yield (%):
|5.32
BRIEF-Holdsport HY core HEPS before forex impact down 2.2 pct
* HY CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECT DECREASED 2.2 PCT TO 207.4 CENTS
BRIEF-Holdsport sees HY HEPS of 191.1 to 199.3 cents per share
* SEES HY HEADLINE EPS OF 191.1 CENTS PER SHARE TO 199.3 CENTS PER SHARE
BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd
* SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED
BRIEF-Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life
* Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction
BRIEF-Holdsport FY core HEPS down 10.9 pct
* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017