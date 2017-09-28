Edition:
India

Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,260.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-131.00 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
6,391.00
Open
6,330.00
Day's High
6,355.00
Day's Low
6,259.00
Volume
96,470
Avg. Vol
113,696
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00

Chart for

About

Holdsport Limited is involved in the retail distribution of sports and outdoor related footwear, apparel and equipment throughout South Africa. The Company operates in four segments: Sportsmans Warehouse, which is the retailer of sports related footwear, apparel and equipment; Outdoor Warehouse, which is the retailer of outdoor... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,840.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 43.15
Dividend: 220.00
Yield (%): 5.32

Financials

Latest News about HSPJ.J

BRIEF-Holdsport HY core HEPS before forex impact down 2.2 pct

* HY ‍CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECT DECREASED 2.2 PCT TO 207.4 CENTS​

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Holdsport ‍sees HY HEPS of 191.1 to 199.3 cents per share​

* ‍SEES HY HEADLINE EPS OF 191.1 CENTS PER SHARE TO 199.3 CENTS PER SHARE​

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd

* SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life

* Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Holdsport FY core HEPS down 10.9 pct

* Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017

05 May 2017
» More HSPJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates