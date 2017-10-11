Edition:
Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate...

BRIEF-Hiscox to increase capacity to 1.6 bln stg amidst "widespread market turn"​

* ‍ENVISAGES A 2018 CAPACITY OF £1.6 BILLION FOR SYNDICATE 33, SUBJECT TO LLOYD'S APPROVAL​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business

* APPOINTMENT OF KATE MARKHAM AS CEO FOR ITS LONDON MARKET BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL‍​

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma

Oct 2 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated on Monday that it would face net claims totalling about $225 million from Harvey and Irma, as insurers and reinsurers count the cost of the hurricanes.

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hiscox Ltd issues update on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* ‍UNDERTAKEN A FIRST ESTIMATE OF COMBINED IMPACT OF HURRICANE HARVEY AND HURRICANE IRMA​

02 Oct 2017

Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma

Oct 2 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated on Monday that it would face net claims totalling about $225 million from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

02 Oct 2017

Hiscox names Tom Shewry as director of group finance

Sept 20 Hiscox named Tom Shewry as the director of Group Finance, the global insurer said on Wednesday.

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Tom Shewry as director of group finance

* SAYS APPOINTMENT OF TOM SHEWRY TO ROLE OF DIRECTOR OF GROUP FINANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Hiscox estimates $150 mln net claims from Harvey

Sept 18 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd estimated it would face net claims of about $150 million from Hurricane Harvey and said it has yet to determine losses from Hurricane Irma.

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-HISCOX estimates net claims of about $150 mln from hurricane Harvey

* ‍BASED ON AN INSURED MARKET LOSS OF US$25 BILLION (EXCLUDING GOVERNMENT BACKED NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM), HISCOX ESTIMATES NET CLAIMS OF APPROXIMATELY US$150 MILLION​

18 Sep 2017

Hiscox sees $150 million net claims from Hurricane Harvey

Sept 18 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it estimates net claims of about $150 million based on an insured market loss of $25 billion from Hurricane Harvey, which lashed Texas in the last week of August.

18 Sep 2017
