Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

HTG.L on London Stock Exchange

455.10GBp
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
455.00
Open
452.90
Day's High
455.80
Day's Low
452.30
Volume
36,419
Avg. Vol
512,499
52-wk High
650.00
52-wk Low
376.50

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to upstream oil and gas companies. The Company's segments include Well Construction, Well Completion, Well Intervention, and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment provides products and services used by customers during the drilling phase of oil and gas... (more)

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): £788.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 164.17
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

UK's Hunting says chairman to step down after 26 yrs

Aug 29 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chairman, Richard Hunting, would step down next month after nearly three decades at the helm.

29 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK's Hunting posts much smaller loss, boosted by US shale demand

Aug 24 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc reported an 82 percent fall in first-half loss as U.S. shale companies drilled more wells, boosting demand for equipment and services.

24 Aug 2017

UK's Hunting says U.S. shale boom helping business

July 4 Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said on Tuesday its revenue for the first half was boosted by onshore drilling in the United States, particularly in shale oil regions such as the Permian basin in West Texas.

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hunting says H1 2017 benefites from increase in onshore drilling in US

* Performance in first half of 2017 has benefited from increase in onshore drilling in US, particularly in shale oil regions such as permian basin in west texas

04 Jul 2017
