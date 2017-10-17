Edition:
HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

HTML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

103.20INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs102.65
Open
Rs104.75
Day's High
Rs105.30
Day's Low
Rs102.70
Volume
666,764
Avg. Vol
485,228
52-wk High
Rs108.90
52-wk Low
Rs68.90

About

HT Media Limited is a media company. The Company is engaged in printing and publishing of newspapers. The Company's segments include Printing & Publishing; Radio Broadcast & Entertainment, and Digital. The Company is engaged in the business of providing entertainment, radio broadcast and various other related activities through... (more)

Overall

P/E (TTM): -- 22.03 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 3.72 14.09

BRIEF-India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Gitanjali Gems to issue fully-convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis‍​

* Says decided to issue fully convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNL0Oc Further company coverage:

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Viaan Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of convertible debentures to HT Media Ltd

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of fully convertible debentures into equity on preferential basis to HT Media Ltd

28 Sep 2017

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Sep 19

(Repeating to add HT MEDIA Primary CP deal) Sep 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE --------------------------------------------------------------------

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 bln

* Seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 billion

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-HT Media seeks shareholders' nod for subscriptions to NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for to subscriptions to non-convertible debentures/bonds aggregating upto INR 4 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrMduH Further company coverage:

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-HT Media buys 49 pct of share capital of IESPL

* Says acquisition of 49% of equity share capital of IESPL and termination of joint venture with Apollo Global Singapore Holdings

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media to consider issue of NCDs/bonds up to 4 bln rupees

* Says to consider issue of secured/unsecured NCDs/bonds up to INR 4 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uqQmhJ) Further company coverage:

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees

19 May 2017
