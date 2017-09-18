Edition:
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)

HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

232.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.70 (-2.40%)
Prev Close
Rs237.70
Open
Rs238.95
Day's High
Rs240.00
Day's Low
Rs230.60
Volume
177,934
Avg. Vol
36,282
52-wk High
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95

Huhtamaki PPL Limited, formerly The Paper Products Limited, is an India-based consumer packaging company. The Company offers a range of products, which include specialized pouches, pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, personal care and household, specialized cartons, wet strength labels, shrink sleeves, and automotive and... (more)

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,667.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 75.52
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 1.36

BRIEF-Huhtamaki PPL approves appointment of Arup Basu as additional director to hold position of MD from Nov 1

* Says approved appointment of Arup Basu as additional director to hold position of MD w.e.f. Nov 1

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL HY profit falls

* HY profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit of 532.9 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit of 532.9 million rupees year ago

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL June qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 72.3 million rupees versus profit 188.3 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Huhtamaki PPL March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter profit 163.2 million rupees versus profit 344.6 million rupees year ago

12 May 2017
