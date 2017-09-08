Edition:
Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

541.45INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs547.35
Open
Rs550.00
Day's High
Rs564.60
Day's Low
Rs539.05
Volume
5,807,670
Avg. Vol
1,195,549
52-wk High
Rs564.60
52-wk Low
Rs302.80

About

Havells India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing Switchgears, Cable, Lighting and Fixtures, and Electric Consumer Durables. The Company operates through four segments: Switchgears, Lighting and fixtures, Cables and Electrical Consumer Durables. The Switchgear segment comprises domestic and the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs318,919.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 625.15
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.69

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.23 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.84 10.90
ROE: -- 12.67 14.09

Latest News about HVEL.NS

BRIEF-Havells India Sept-qtr profit up 17 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 1.71 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year

1:22pm IST

MEDIA-Havells India looks to triple revenue to 200 bln rupees in five years - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Havells India to issue fresh commercial paper to Reliance Mutual Fund for 1.50 bln rupees

* To issue fresh commercial paper to Reliance Mutual Fund for INR 1.50 billion in addition to commercial paper issued to UTI Mutual Fund Source text - http://bit.ly/2eKngU7 Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 4

Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Udyog Ltd Short- term Bk F

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Havells India June-qtr profit down about 17 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Havells India says going to issue commercial paper to Yes Bank for an amount of 1.50 bln rupees

* Says going to issue commercial paper to Yes Bank Limited for an amount of INR 1.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Havells India seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

* Seeks members' nod for a final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Havells India March-qtr profit falls about 74 pct

* Says decided to recommend a dividend INR 3.50 per equity share

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Havells India concludes purchase of consumer durables business of Lloyd Electric & Engineering

* Says concluded purchase of consumer durables business of lloyd electric and engineering with related brand(s) Source text: http://bit.ly/2qh7299 Further company coverage:

08 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates