BRIEF-Havells India Sept-qtr profit up 17 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 1.71 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year
MEDIA-Havells India looks to triple revenue to 200 bln rupees in five years - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Havells India to issue fresh commercial paper to Reliance Mutual Fund for 1.50 bln rupees
* To issue fresh commercial paper to Reliance Mutual Fund for INR 1.50 billion in addition to commercial paper issued to UTI Mutual Fund Source text - http://bit.ly/2eKngU7 Further company coverage:
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 4
Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of August 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Udyog Ltd Short- term Bk F
BRIEF-Havells India June-qtr profit down about 17 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees versus profit of 1.46 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Havells India says going to issue commercial paper to Yes Bank for an amount of 1.50 bln rupees
* Says going to issue commercial paper to Yes Bank Limited for an amount of INR 1.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Havells India seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
* Seeks members' nod for a final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share
BRIEF-Havells India March-qtr profit falls about 74 pct
* Says decided to recommend a dividend INR 3.50 per equity share
BRIEF-Havells India concludes purchase of consumer durables business of Lloyd Electric & Engineering
* Says concluded purchase of consumer durables business of lloyd electric and engineering with related brand(s) Source text: http://bit.ly/2qh7299 Further company coverage: