Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)
HWAG.DE on Xetra
6.35EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€6.30
Open
€6.31
Day's High
€6.37
Day's Low
€6.28
Volume
89,928
Avg. Vol
179,587
52-wk High
€6.92
52-wk Low
€5.85
About
Capital Stage AG is a Germany-based investor in photovoltaic (PV) solar and wind parks and German operator of those parks. The Company focuses on the acquistion of finished solar- and windparks that are already connected to the power supply system . Furthermore, the Company holds investments in companies engaged in the renewable... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€810.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|128.25
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|3.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
