Edition:
India

Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)

HWAG.DE on Xetra

6.35EUR
5:27pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€6.30
Open
€6.31
Day's High
€6.37
Day's Low
€6.28
Volume
89,928
Avg. Vol
179,587
52-wk High
€6.92
52-wk Low
€5.85

Chart for

About

Capital Stage AG is a Germany-based investor in photovoltaic (PV) solar and wind parks and German operator of those parks. The Company focuses on the acquistion of finished solar- and windparks that are already connected to the power supply system . Furthermore, the Company holds investments in companies engaged in the renewable... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.24
Market Cap(Mil.): €810.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 128.25
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 3.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about HWAG.DE

BRIEF-SPI Energy Co agrees with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces agreement with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project

01 Jun 2017
» More HWAG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates