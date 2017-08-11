Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)
HWD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$21.40
$21.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
37,913
37,913
52-wk High
$21.46
$21.46
52-wk Low
$16.00
$16.00
About
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$437.95
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.36
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|1.41
Financials
BRIEF-Hardwoods reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.45
* Hardwoods announces strong second quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.0725 per share
BRIEF-Hardwoods announces update on U.S.trade investigation against Chinese import plywood
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood
BRIEF-Hardwoods Distribution Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue, including rugby, increased 63.3% year-over-year to $257.1 million