High Arctic Energy Services Inc. is a Canada-based company, which focuses on providing contract drilling, completion services, equipment rental and other oilfield services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through providing oilfield services to customers in Canada and Papua New Guinea (PNG) segment. In PNG, the... (more)

BRIEF-High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid

* High Arctic Energy Services - co is authorized to purchase up to 2.9 million common shares, representing approximately 10 percent of public float of High Arctic

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.09

* Q2 revenue c$51.1 million versus I/B/E/S view c$45.5 million

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

* High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea activities

* Announce that it has entered into formal and exclusive negotiations to exchange an equal share of its owned rigs

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q1 revenue c$64.8 million

* Q1 revenue c$64.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$63.1 million

11 May 2017
