Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)

HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,850.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

69.00 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
10,781.00
Open
10,781.00
Day's High
10,854.00
Day's Low
10,728.00
Volume
417,832
Avg. Vol
552,137
52-wk High
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00

Chart for

About

Hyprop Investments Limited is a South Africa-based shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates a portfolio of shopping centers in a range of metropolitan areas across South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and Southeastern Europe. The Company's segments include Shopping centres, value centres, standalone... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.10
Market Cap(Mil.): R26,367.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 248.44
Dividend: 347.80
Yield (%): 6.55

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates