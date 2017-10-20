Edition:
Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)

Hypoport AG is a Germany-based company that provides technology-based financial products and services in Germany. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients, Private Clients, and Financial Service Providers. The Institutional Clients segment operates through Dr. Klein & Co AG as provider of advice and customized... (more)

Latest News about HYQGn.DE

BRIEF-Hypoport sees Q3 ‍EBIT at more than EUR 5 mln

* DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG: DUE TO WEAK DEVELOPMENTS IN THE INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS BUSINESS UNIT, HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS EBIT FOR THE GROUP TO BE LOWER IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 THAN IN THE SAME QUARTER IN 2016

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hypoport ‍9 m-th transaction volume of EUROPACE B2B up 9.6 pct

* ‍9 M-TH OVERALL TRANSACTION VOLUME OF EUROPACE B2B FINANCIAL MARKETPLACE ROSE BY 9.6 PER CENT TO EUR36.4 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hypoport further expands its business unit Insurance Platform

* DGAP-NEWS: HYPOPORT FURTHER EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS UNIT INSURANCE PLATFORM

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Hypoport H1 ‍EBIT up 20 pct at 13 million euros​

* ‍H1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAX (EBIT) ADVANCED BY 20 PER CENT TO EUR13.4 MILLION (H1 2016: EUR11.1 MILLION)​

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hypoport sees H1 EBIT at above 13 million euros

* DGAP-ADHOC: HYPOPORT AG EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE IN HALF YEARS REVENUE AND EARNINGS

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hypoport Q1 EBIT up 29 percent to 7.0 million euros

* Overall revenue increased by 34 percent to 47.7 million euros ($51.95 million) (Q1 2016: 35.7 million euros)

04 May 2017

BRIEF-Hypoport expects significant year-on-year rise in Q1 revenue and earnings

* Expects significant year-on-year rise in Q1 revenue and earnings

25 Apr 2017
