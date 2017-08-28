Hindustan Zinc second-quarter profit rises 34 percent Hindustan Zinc Ltd , India's biggest zinc miner, posted a 34 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher output and increase in metal prices.

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Zinc Sept qtr profit up about 34 pct * Sept quarter net profit 25.45 billion rupees versus profit of 19.02 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-McNally Bharat Engg gets orders from Hindustan Zinc * Says contract for 2 MTPA lead-zinc ore beneficiation plant at zawar mine of Hindustan Zinc for price of inr 984 million

Hindustan Zinc quarterly profit rises 81 percent Hindustan Zinc Ltd , India's biggest zinc miner, posted an 81 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by higher income from zinc operations and an increase in the metal prices.

