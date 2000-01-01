Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPJ.J)
IAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,350.00ZAc
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,350.00
Open
1,359.00
Day's High
1,360.00
Day's Low
1,350.00
Volume
51,637
Avg. Vol
205,525
52-wk High
1,544.18
52-wk Low
1,250.00
About
Investec Australia Property Fund invests in commercial real estate assets to derive rental income and capital growth. The Fund's objective is to grow and diversify its asset base and to optimize capital and income returns over time for unit holders by investing in commercial real estate assets (office, industrial and retail).... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,769.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|429.26
|Dividend:
|47.82
|Yield (%):
|7.25
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
