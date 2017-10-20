Edition:
Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)

IBE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

6.75EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
€6.70
Open
€6.67
Day's High
€6.76
Day's Low
€6.67
Volume
10,425,552
Avg. Vol
12,909,471
52-wk High
€7.30
52-wk Low
€5.53

About

IBERDROLA, S.A. is engaged in carrying out electricity and gas activities in Spain and abroad. The Company's segments include Network business, Deregulated business, Renewable business and Other businesses. The Company's Network business segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): €40,811.15
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,317.52
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 4.79

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about IBE.MC

EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted

* Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market"

* Centre-right government acts to modify market (Updates after publication of draft bill)

12 Oct 2017

UK to publish draft energy price cap laws, seeking to fix "broken" market

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers.

12 Oct 2017

UK energy companies left in dark over price cap plan

LONDON, Oct 5 A British government plan to cap prices has wiped hundreds of millions of pounds off the value of household energy suppliers but details are scant and doubts remain about its implementation.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-British PM May orders energy price cap, shares tumble

* Cap to be kept under review (Updates with more company reaction, share prices, analyst comment)

04 Oct 2017

Cox: Qatar kerfuffle could tip Aramco to New York

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Economic boycotts are usually designed to force dramatic change. They deprive enemies of income that can be used to finance armies, feed propaganda machines and sustain populations - with the hope of provoking the target's people to overthrow their leaders. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain have followed much of this playbook since early June in their ostracism of Qatar, which they accuse of financing terrorism.

15 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-ScottishPower Renewables gets planning approval for 1.2 GW offshore windfarm

LONDON, Aug 7 ScottishPower Renewables, part of Spanish utility Iberdrola, has received planning approval from the British government for a 1.2-gigawatt offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, the firm said on Monday.

07 Aug 2017

Factbox: European participation in U.S. offshore wind leases

European companies, including some oil majors, have made inroads into the emerging U.S. offshore wind market, as shown by the following list of companies awarded seabed leases so far.

01 Aug 2017

FACTBOX-European participation in U.S. offshore wind leases

Aug 1 European companies, including some oil majors, have made inroads into the emerging U.S. offshore wind market, as shown by the following list of companies awarded seabed leases so far. European companies are in italics.

01 Aug 2017

FACTBOX-Energy price changes by utilities in Britain

Aug 1 All of Britain's biggest energy companies have announced price increases this year, citing higher wholesale prices and the cost of government policies to support renewable energy generation.

01 Aug 2017
