Edition:
India

IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO)

IBG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.13CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.13
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
25,576
52-wk High
$7.84
52-wk Low
$5.65

Chart for

About

IBI Group Inc. is an architecture, planning, engineering and technology company. The Company provides a range of professional services focused on the physical development of cities. It operates through the consulting services segment. Its business is focused on three areas of development: intelligence, buildings and infrastructu... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.14
Market Cap(Mil.): $231.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 31.19
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates