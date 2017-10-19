Edition:
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$162.07
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,139,915
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

Chart for

About

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): $136,510.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 931.94
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 4.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about IBM.N

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings while bonds, dollar fall

* Wall St posts closing records; Dow surpasses 23,000 on IBM boost

19 Oct 2017

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000

NEW YORK, Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.

19 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow trades above 23,000-mark as IBM's stock jumps

* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

19 Oct 2017

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings; yields up as monetary policy in focus

* Brent and U.S. crude fall after data (Updates to late afternoon trading, adds commentary)

19 Oct 2017

Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied above the 23,000-mark on Wednesday, propelled by IBM's 9 percent surge after the computing giant hinted a return to revenue growth.

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge

* Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow hovers above 23,000, boosted by IBM

* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Changes comment, updates prices,)

18 Oct 2017

IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years

Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.

18 Oct 2017

Big Blue back on the attack, analysts cautious

IBM's shares surged 8 percent on Wednesday after the world's first big computing company beat expectations on third-quarter revenue and gave an outlook that hinted it was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.

18 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Dow opens above 23,000, powered by IBM

* Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Updates to open)

18 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates