Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied above the 23,000-mark on Wednesday, propelled by IBM's 9 percent surge after the computing giant hinted a return to revenue growth.

IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.

