International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)
162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$162.07
--
--
--
--
1,139,915
$182.78
$139.14
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$136,510.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|931.94
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|4.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings while bonds, dollar fall
* Wall St posts closing records; Dow surpasses 23,000 on IBM boost
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000
NEW YORK, Oct 18 The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 23,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, driven by a jump in IBM after the computing giant hinted at a return to revenue growth.
US STOCKS-Dow trades above 23,000-mark as IBM's stock jumps
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings; yields up as monetary policy in focus
* Brent and U.S. crude fall after data (Updates to late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied above the 23,000-mark on Wednesday, propelled by IBM's 9 percent surge after the computing giant hinted a return to revenue growth.
US STOCKS-Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge
* Indexes up: Dow 0.64 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
US STOCKS-Dow hovers above 23,000, boosted by IBM
* Indexes up: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Changes comment, updates prices,)
IBM shares head for biggest gain in eight years
Shares in International Business Machines Inc surged 9 percent on Wednesday after it beat expectations on revenue and gave an outlook that hinted one of the world's first big computing names was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.
Big Blue back on the attack, analysts cautious
IBM's shares surged 8 percent on Wednesday after the world's first big computing company beat expectations on third-quarter revenue and gave an outlook that hinted it was back on a growth track after six years in retreat.
US STOCKS-Dow opens above 23,000, powered by IBM
* Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Updates to open)
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
|¥910
|+13.50
|HP Inc (HPQ.N)
|$22.02
|--
|Accenture Plc (ACN.N)
|$139.49
|--
|Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N)
|$49.25
|--
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.OQ)
|$78.81
|0.00
|CA, Inc. (CA.OQ)
|$34.10
|--
|Dell Inc. (4331.HK)
|--
|--
|EMC Corporation (EMC.N)
|--
|--
|General Electric Company (GE.N)
|$23.83
|--
|Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO.OQ)
|$34.25
|0.00