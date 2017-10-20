Edition:
Icade SA (ICAD.PA)

ICAD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

74.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€74.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
85,368
52-wk High
€76.48
52-wk Low
€61.50

Icade SA is a France-based real estate investment company engaged especially in commercial property investment. Its activities are organized around Offices, Business Parks, Healthcare, Shopping Centres, Warehouses and Public Sector Investment. The Offices division holds and manages office buildings. The Business Parks division... (more)

Beta: 0.84
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,505.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 74.11
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 5.38

BRIEF-Icade consolidated revenue at end September increases to ‍​1.15 billion euros

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT END SEPT EUR ‍​1.15 BILLION VERSUS EUR 0.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Icade acquires two new clinics

* ANNOUNCES TWO NEW ACQUISITIONS TOTALLING EUR 83 MILLION, THEREBY CONTINUING ITS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TWO LEADING OPERATOR Source text: http://bit.ly/2k3ivH8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings

* VEOLIA AND ICADE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP CONCERNING AIR QUALITY IN BUILDINGS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Icade to be involved in several development projects connected to Paris 2024 Olympics

* TO BE INVOLVED IN SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS CONNECTED TO PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

14 Sep 2017

French property group Icade eyes boost from Paris Olympics

PARIS, Sept 14 French property company Icade said on Thursday that the decision to host the 2024 Olympics in Paris should deliver a boost for its business, as it also announced new contract wins.

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Icade launches 600 million euro 10-year green bond‍​

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED ITS INAUGURAL €600M 10-YEAR GREEN BOND WITH A FIXED COUPON OF 1.50%‍​

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-RATP selects Emerige and Icade‍​

* RATP GROUP ENTRUSTS REALIZATION OF PRIVATE BUILDINGS OF ATELIERS VAUGIRARD TO EMERIGE AND ICADE‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

* ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Icade and poste immo finalise creation of Arkadea

* ICADE AND POSTE IMMO FINALISED CREATION OF ARKADEA, THEIR JOINT PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY‍​‍​

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Credit Agricole Assurances increases its stake in Icade

June 26 French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers):

26 Jun 2017
