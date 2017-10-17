Edition:
India

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.BO)

ICBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

262.75INR
3:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.90 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs257.85
Open
Rs258.20
Day's High
Rs264.00
Day's Low
Rs256.35
Volume
522,968
Avg. Vol
1,081,214
52-wk High
Rs314.50
52-wk Low
Rs224.46

Chart for

About

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.92
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,746,044.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,420.46
Dividend: 2.27
Yield (%): 0.84

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ICBK.BO

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 17

Oct 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A166A6 KOTAK MAH BK 24-Oct-17 99.8837 6.0713 1 100 99.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Starlog Enterprises executes settlement agreement with ICICI Bank towards repayment of dues

* Starlog Enterprises -executed settlement agreement with ICICI Bank towards repayment of dues of ICICI Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-DRA Consultants ‍approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank

* Says ‍approved proposal to renew financial assistance to tune of 75 million rupees from ICICI Bank Source text - http://bit.ly/2ymsGfH Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 5

Oct 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16UB6 INDUSIND BK 6-Oct-17 99.9840 5.8409 1 25 99.

05 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 4

Oct 4 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE095A16UB6 INDUSIND BK 6-Oct-17 99.9676 5.9149 1 50 99.

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says ‍further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory

* ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says by ‍retaining focus on inflation targets, RBI policy ensures confidence of investors on Indian macro-economic indicators continue​s

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ICICI Bank ‍approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds

* ‍Approved allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds aggregating INR 4.75 billion

04 Oct 2017

BUZZ-Nomura sees value in Indian corporate banks vs rivals

** Nomura says sees value in corporate banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, adds they have underperformed the broader index and retail banks in the past 3-6 months

04 Oct 2017

TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Oct 3

Oct 3 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16AB5 IDFC BK 6-Oct-17 99.9507 6.0011 1 100 99.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct

* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2gnnoap

29 Sep 2017
» More ICBK.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates